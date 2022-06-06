Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Jacinto dinner preparation [Image 5 of 14]

    USS San Jacinto dinner preparation

    ADRIATIC SEA

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Conner Foy 

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220606-N-AO868-1071 ADRIATIC SEA (June 6, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Logan Vaughn adds ingredients into a skillet, while preparing dinner in the galley of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), June 6, 2022. San Jacinto is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

    Navy
    USS San Jacinto
    Adriatic Sea

