    Pathfinders help conduct POW/MIA recovery mission [Image 13 of 14]

    Pathfinders help conduct POW/MIA recovery mission

    STANSTED MOUNTFITCHET, ESS, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paul Brow, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal operations section chief, searches for unexploded ordnance and aircraft wreckage near London-Stansted, England, May 25, 2022. Brow was supporting a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recovery operation for the remains of a U.S. service member whose plane crashed there in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 09:47
    Photo ID: 7260210
    VIRIN: 220525-F-BW249-1081
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: STANSTED MOUNTFITCHET, ESS, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders help conduct POW/MIA recovery mission [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    POW/MIA
    England
    USAF
    501CSW
    OurPromise

