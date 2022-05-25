A POW/MIA Accounting Agency member operates an excavator near London-Stansted, England, May 25, 2022. POW/MIA Accounting Agency members, as well as volunteers from bases in England, were conducting a recovery operation for the remains of a U.S. service member whose plane crashed there in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 09:47
|Photo ID:
|7260209
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-BW249-1012
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|STANSTED MOUNTFITCHET, ESS, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders help conduct POW/MIA recovery mission [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT