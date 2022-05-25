Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders help conduct POW/MIA recovery mission [Image 12 of 14]

    Pathfinders help conduct POW/MIA recovery mission

    STANSTED MOUNTFITCHET, ESS, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A POW/MIA Accounting Agency member operates an excavator near London-Stansted, England, May 25, 2022. POW/MIA Accounting Agency members, as well as volunteers from bases in England, were conducting a recovery operation for the remains of a U.S. service member whose plane crashed there in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    USAFE
    POW/MIA
    England
    USAF
    501CSW
    OurPromise

