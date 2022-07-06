Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Pride celebration [Image 15 of 22]

    DOD Pride celebration

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Senior Master Sgt. David Smith speaks during a Department of Defense Pride celebration at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 7, 2022. Guests spoke about the importance of diversity, inclusion and the contributions of LGBTQ service members in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

