DOD Pride celebration

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness Shawn Skelly speaks during a Department of Defense Pride celebration at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 7, 2022. Guests spoke about the importance of diversity, inclusion and the contributions of LGBTQ service members in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

