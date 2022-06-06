Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony [Image 25 of 27]

    11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Maj. General Brian Eifler, U.S. Army Alaska Commander, speaks during the reflagging ceremony of the 11th Airborne Division, June 6, 2022, at Pershing Parade Field, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The activation returns the historic 11th Airborne Division to an active Army role, with a focus on operations in extreme cold weather and mountainous high-altitude environments. The ceremonies at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson reflagged the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, into the 1st and 2nd Brigade Combat Teams, 11th Airborne Division, respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 06:11
    Photo ID: 7259846
    VIRIN: 220606-F-HY271-0169
    Resolution: 7850x5233
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony [Image 27 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska

    Alaska
    reflagging
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    11th Airborne
    11abnactivation

