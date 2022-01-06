220601-O-NR876-616

SASEBO, Japan (May 30, 2022) Lt. j.g. Nick Melara from, New Orleans, explains the capabilities and unique mission sets of the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) to sailors from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Mogami-class frigate JS Noshiro (FFM 3). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. James French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 03:18 Photo ID: 7259712 VIRIN: 220601-O-NR876-616 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.67 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JS Noshiro sailors visit USS Charleston [Image 2 of 2], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.