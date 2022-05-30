Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JS Noshiro sailors visit USS Charleston [Image 1 of 2]

    JS Noshiro sailors visit USS Charleston

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220530-O-NR876-564
    SASEBO, Japan (May 30, 2022) Sailors from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Mogami-class frigate JS Noshiro (FFM 3) pose for a photo with Sailors from the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. James French)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 03:18
    Photo ID: 7259710
    VIRIN: 220530-O-NR876-564
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JS Noshiro sailors visit USS Charleston [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JS Noshiro sailors visit USS Charleston
    JS Noshiro sailors visit USS Charleston

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    JMSDF
    CTF 76
    Ship tour
    PACFLT
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT