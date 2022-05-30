JS Noshiro sailors visit USS Charleston

220530-O-NR876-564

SASEBO, Japan (May 30, 2022) Sailors from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Mogami-class frigate JS Noshiro (FFM 3) pose for a photo with Sailors from the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. James French)

