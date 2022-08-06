Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY FFSC Family Employment Readiness Career Fair [Image 5 of 8]

    CFAY FFSC Family Employment Readiness Career Fair

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 8, 2022) — Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Philip Clark, attached to Naval Surface Group Western Pacific onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks with certified resume reviewers at the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) during a Family Employment Readiness Career Fair. Hosted by FFSC, the event provided participants with opportunities to speak with employers from various on-base organizations and resume writing guidance from certified reviewers. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY FFSC Family Employment Readiness Career Fair [Image 8 of 8], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

