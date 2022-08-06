YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 8, 2022) — Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Philip Clark, attached to Naval Surface Group Western Pacific onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks with certified resume reviewers at the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) during a Family Employment Readiness Career Fair. Hosted by FFSC, the event provided participants with opportunities to speak with employers from various on-base organizations and resume writing guidance from certified reviewers. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 01:58 Photo ID: 7259618 VIRIN: 220608-N-JT445-1047 Resolution: 6908x4831 Size: 1.28 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY FFSC Family Employment Readiness Career Fair [Image 8 of 8], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.