U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Calvin Klein Magcalas, quality assurance inspector with the 36th Maintenance Group, inspects a bomb lift to check for imperfections at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by A1C Allison)

