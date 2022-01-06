Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week [Image 2 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Calvin Klein Magcalas, quality assurance inspector with the 36th Maintenance Group, inspects a bomb lift to check for imperfections at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by A1C Allison)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th wing
    Linebacker of the Week

