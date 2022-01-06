U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Calvin Klein Magcalas, quality assurance inspector with the 36th Maintenance Group, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Smith, 36th Operations Group superintendent, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Allison Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 00:52 Photo ID: 7259523 VIRIN: 220601-F-PX509-007 Resolution: 4846x3709 Size: 1.74 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.