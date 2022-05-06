Western Strike 22 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

Fire Direction Specialists with 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, North Carolina National Guard, fire the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Western Strike 22 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, June 4, 2022. Western Strike is an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise led by the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a Combat Training Center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)
