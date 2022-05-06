Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Western Strike 22 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

    ID, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Fire Direction Specialists with 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, North Carolina National Guard, fire the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Western Strike 22 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, June 4, 2022. Western Strike is an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise led by the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a Combat Training Center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Western Strike 22 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, by SSG Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UTNG
    IANG
    65thFAB
    WesternStrike22
    XCTC2206
    883rdENG

