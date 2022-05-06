Fire Direction Specialists with 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, North Carolina National Guard, fire the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Western Strike 22 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, June 4, 2022. Western Strike is an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise led by the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a Combat Training Center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 21:36 Photo ID: 7259487 VIRIN: 220605-Z-PL204-1001 Resolution: 2048x1463 Size: 1.05 MB Location: ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Western Strike 22 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, by SSG Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.