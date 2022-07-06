Navy Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, chief of Navy Reserve and commander Navy Reserve Force, testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Defense (SAC-D), during the National Guard and Reserve posture hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington June 7, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 14:12 Photo ID: 7258631 VIRIN: 220607-Z-VX744-0090 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.76 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senate Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Defense [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.