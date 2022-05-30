Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Ceremony 2022- Lompoc, Calif.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Lompoc Cemetery hosted the Memorial Day ceremony in Lompoc, Calif., May 30, 2022. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, commemorates the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 13:47
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    USSF
    U.S. Space Force
    Memorial Day Ceremony 2022

