Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition

Spc. Nathaniel Miska, a Carpentry and Masonry Specialist with the 850th Engineer Company shoots the Croatian service pistol as part of the weapons qualification task during the Croatian Best Soldier Competition on May 24, 2022, near Slunj, Croatia. Croatia and Minnesota have worked together for over 25 years as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program which enable them to particpate in events like this. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

Date Taken: 05.24.2022
Location: ZAGREB, HR