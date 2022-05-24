Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition

Sgt. Richard Carlson, a Health Care Specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Battalion, 94th Cavalry Regiment takes aim with the Croatian service rifle as part of the weapons qualification task during the Croatian Best Soldier Competition on May 24, 2022, near Slunj, Croatia. Croatia and Minnesota have worked together for over 25 years as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program which enable them to particpate in events like this. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

