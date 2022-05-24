Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition [Image 6 of 13]

    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition

    ZAGREB, CROATIA

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Spc. Nathaniel Miska, a Carpentry and Masonry Specialist with the 850th Engineer Company stands ready to begin the weapons qualification lane during the Croatian Best Soldier Competition on May 24, 2022, near Slunj, Croatia. Croatia and Minnesota have worked together for over 25 years as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program which enable them to particpate in events like this. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 12:41
    Photo ID: 7258470
    VIRIN: 220524-Z-KO357-3513
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 17.37 MB
    Location: ZAGREB, HR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition
    Minnesota Soldiers Compete in Croatian Best Soldier Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Croatia
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT