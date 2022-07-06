The Liberty Jump Team, both Active Duty and retired Military Personnel, and Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division jump into Normandy, France, June 7, 2022. Personnel and Paratroopers all jumped to honor the Paratroopers who jumped into Normandy in 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 11:07 Photo ID: 7258236 VIRIN: 220607-A-ID763-0585 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 17.62 MB Location: FR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Jump Team and 82nd Jump into NormandyLiberty Jump Team and 82nd Jump into Normandy [Image 45 of 45], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.