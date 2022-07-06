Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Jump Team and 82nd Jump into Normandy [Image 35 of 45]

    Liberty Jump Team and 82nd Jump into Normandy

    FRANCE

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division

    The Liberty Jump Team, both Active Duty and retired Military Personnel, and Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division jump into Normandy, France, June 7, 2022. Personnel and Paratroopers all jumped to honor the Paratroopers who jumped into Normandy in 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 11:07
    Photo ID: 7258230
    VIRIN: 220607-A-ID763-0633
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 14.09 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Liberty Jump Team and 82nd Jump into Normandy [Image 45 of 45], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Dday
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    AATW

