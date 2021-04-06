Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Conduct Surgery [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Conduct Surgery

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220604-N-WU964-1029 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2022) Air Force Maj. Robert Blue, from Pensacola, Florida, right, from, and Lt. Cmdr. Will Parker, from Stafford, Virginia, center-left, conduct surgery in the operating room of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan integrated Airmen into their medical team to demonstrate how an Air Force general surgical team could augment an aircraft carrier medical team in combat. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 09:14
    Photo ID: 7257649
    VIRIN: 220604-N-WU964-1029
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.36 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    CVN 76
    Surgeon
    Surgery
    Air Force
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

