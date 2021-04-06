USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Conduct Surgery

220604-N-WU964-1029 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2022) Air Force Maj. Robert Blue, from Pensacola, Florida, right, from, and Lt. Cmdr. Will Parker, from Stafford, Virginia, center-left, conduct surgery in the operating room of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan integrated Airmen into their medical team to demonstrate how an Air Force general surgical team could augment an aircraft carrier medical team in combat. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

