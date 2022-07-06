9th Engineer Support Battalion officer recognized for heroism

Tom Burkard, a U.S. civilian, addresses the audience during an award ceremony for 1st Lt. Steven LaDine, a logistics officer with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 7, 2022. LaDine was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for heroism for rescuing Burkard from drowning in May 2021 when Burkard’s sailboat capsized off the coast of Nagahama Beach. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

