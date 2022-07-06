Tom Burkard, a U.S. civilian, congratulates U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Steven LaDine, a logistics officer with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, during an award ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 7, 2022. LaDine was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for heroism for rescuing Burkard from drowning in May 2021 when Burkard’s sailboat capsized off the coast of Nagahama Beach. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 04:17 Photo ID: 7257320 VIRIN: 220607-M-FD063-1006 Resolution: 3841x2561 Size: 1.3 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th Engineer Support Battalion officer recognized for heroism [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.