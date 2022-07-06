Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Engineer Support Battalion officer recognized for heroism

    9th Engineer Support Battalion officer recognized for heroism

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Tom Burkard, a U.S. civilian, and Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford, the 3rd Marine Logistics Group commanding general, address the audience after an award ceremony for 1st Lt. Steven LaDine, a logistics officer with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd MLG, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 7, 2022. LaDine was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for heroism for rescuing Burkard from drowning in May 2021 when Burkard’s sailboat capsized off the coast of Nagahama Beach. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    Okinawa
    heroism
    Marines
    9th ESB

