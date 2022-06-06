11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony

The 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division reflags to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division at Pershing Parade Field, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on June 6, 2022. The activation of the division maintains the Army’s competitive advantage in the Arctic region, focusing on operations in extreme cold weather and mountainous high-altitude environments. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 23:10
|Photo ID:
|7257167
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-QR280-1248
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
