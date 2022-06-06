Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony [Image 17 of 18]

    11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division reflags to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division at Pershing Parade Field, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on June 6, 2022. The activation of the division maintains the Army’s competitive advantage in the Arctic region, focusing on operations in extreme cold weather and mountainous high-altitude environments. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 23:10
    Photo ID: 7257167
    VIRIN: 220606-A-QR280-1248
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    11th Airborne Division
    USARAK
    11thABNactivation
    Arctic Angels
    11thAirborneDivision

