The 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division reflags to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division at Pershing Parade Field, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on June 6, 2022. The activation of the division maintains the Army’s competitive advantage in the Arctic region, focusing on operations in extreme cold weather and mountainous high-altitude environments. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 23:10 Photo ID: 7257163 VIRIN: 220606-A-QR280-1180 Resolution: 2548x1701 Size: 596.68 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.