    Special Operations maritime experts converge for CQB in Palawan, Philippines [Image 16 of 17]

    Special Operations maritime experts converge for CQB in Palawan, Philippines

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    05.30.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jared Gehmann 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A Green Beret with 2nd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) observes as a member of the Philippine National Police - Maritime Group, 2nd Special Operations Unit clears a room during a close-quarter battle drill demonstration May 31, 2022, near Puerto Princesa, Palawan. This military engagement provided an opportunity for the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force and U.S. Special Operations Forces to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with each other in an effort to enhance interoperability while sharing new ideas for maritime operations. Other TTP’s exchanged during the engagement included small boat handling, sensitive site exploitation, and compliant and non-compliant visit, board, search and seizure operations. The Philippines and United States have a continued interest in strengthening our military-to-military relationship and reinforcing our maritime security efforts in support of our treaty commitments to each other. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jared N. Gehmann)

    This work, Special Operations maritime experts converge for CQB in Palawan, Philippines [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Jared Gehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    SOCPAC
    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Philippine Coast Guard
    Palawan
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    Phillipine National Police
    Military Maritime

