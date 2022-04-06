Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GHWB Sailor Conducts Maintenance [Image 4 of 4]

    GHWB Sailor Conducts Maintenance

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220604-N-UL352-1027 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 4, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Hasan Mangham operates an electrically enclosed forklift aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 4, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 19:56
    Photo ID: 7257017
    VIRIN: 220604-N-UL352-1027
    Resolution: 5617x3745
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailor Conducts Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS George H.W. Bush Sailor Maintains Equipment
    USS George H.W. Bush Sailor Maintains Equipment
    USS George H.W. Bush Sailor Issues Equipment
    GHWB Sailor Conducts Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT