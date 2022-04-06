Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush Sailor Maintains Equipment [Image 1 of 4]

    USS George H.W. Bush Sailor Maintains Equipment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220604-N-QP737-1014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 4, 2022) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Leah Delarosa performs maintenance on an LPU-32 life preserver by screwing on a C02 bottle aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 4, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Cabal)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Sailors
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    COM2X
    GHWB
    Conac

