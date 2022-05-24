USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (May 24, 2022) Aerographer’s Mate 3rd Class Matthew Price, from Easton, Pa., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), replenishes a CO2 bottle. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

