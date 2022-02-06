Members of Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia, post with the Voluntary Protection Program banner that was signed by all-hands to signify each individual’s commitment to the program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 19:34 Photo ID: 7256999 VIRIN: 220602-A-SJ091-570 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.81 MB Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSBn-Korea implements new OSHA program at safety event [Image 5 of 5], by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.