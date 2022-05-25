Spc. Antavius Matthews, a supply specialist assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, restocks a shelf inside the unit supply room at Camp Zama, Japan, May 25, 2022. Matthews is one of many LGBTQ Soldiers who have been able to openly serve since 2011 after the repeal of the Defense Department’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. Every June, the military now recognizes its LGBTQ personnel for their service in honor of National Pride Month.

Transgender Soldier finds inclusion, support in Army