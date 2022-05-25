Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transgender Soldier finds inclusion, support in Army [Image 2 of 2]

    Transgender Soldier finds inclusion, support in Army

    JAPAN

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Spc. Antavius Matthews, a supply specialist assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, restocks a shelf inside the unit supply room at Camp Zama, Japan, May 25, 2022. Matthews is one of many LGBTQ Soldiers who have been able to openly serve since 2011 after the repeal of the Defense Department’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. Every June, the military now recognizes its LGBTQ personnel for their service in honor of National Pride Month.

    USAG Japan
    LGBTQ
    National Pride Month

