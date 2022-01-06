Transgender Soldier finds inclusion, support in Army

Antavius Matthews, left, who is now a specialist assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at Camp Zama, Japan, poses for a photo with a friend. Matthews is one of many LGBTQ Soldiers who have been able to openly serve since 2011 after the repeal of the Defense Department’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. Every June, the military now recognizes its LGBTQ personnel for their service in honor of National Pride Month. (Courtesy photo)

