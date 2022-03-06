USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces

220603-N-SI601-1273 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2022) Members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, deployed aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), conduct a maritime interdiction exercise with Republic of Korea special forces aboard ROKS Marado (LPH 6112) during Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022. Carrier Strike Group Exercise is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy. This exercise allows our navies to refine operations and engagement to strengthen future cooperation while supporting the alliance that remains vital to the security interests of both nations and to stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

