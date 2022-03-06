Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces [Image 24 of 34]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220603-N-SI601-1258 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2022) Members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, deployed aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), conduct a maritime interdiction exercise with Republic of Korea special forces aboard ROKS Marado (LPH 6112) during Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022. Carrier Strike Group Exercise is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy. This exercise allows our navies to refine operations and engagement to strengthen future cooperation while supporting the alliance that remains vital to the security interests of both nations and to stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 16:53
    Photo ID: 7256816
    VIRIN: 220603-N-SI601-1258
    Resolution: 4679x3114
    Size: 877.25 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces [Image 34 of 34], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts bilateral training exercises with Republic of Korea special forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Republic of Korea
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    HSC-12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT