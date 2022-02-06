Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Night Movement Course [Image 7 of 7]

    Fox Company Night Movement Course

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the night movement course during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 2, 2022.
    BWT serves as a test of the field and combat skills that recruits have learned throughout their time in recruit training.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 16:39
    Photo ID: 7256810
    VIRIN: 220602-M-KM314-1010
    Resolution: 6196x4131
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Night Movement Course [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Warrior Training
    MCRDPI

