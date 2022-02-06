Fox Company Night Movement Course

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the night movement course during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 2, 2022.

BWT serves as a test of the field and combat skills that recruits have learned throughout their time in recruit training.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)

