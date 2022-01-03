Soldiers from the 20th Space Company, pose with 1st Space Battalion Chaplain, CPT Jonathan Graham in the CENTCOM AOR
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 12:21
|Photo ID:
|7256043
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-YP620-448
|Resolution:
|1599x1200
|Size:
|261.75 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Chaplains visit JTAGS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Space Brigade’s multi-component unit ministry team supports readiness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT