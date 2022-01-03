Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Chaplains visit JTAGS

    Space Chaplains visit JTAGS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Space Brigade

    Soldiers from the 20th Space Company, pose with 1st Space Battalion Chaplain, CPT Jonathan Graham in the CENTCOM AOR

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 12:21
    Photo ID: 7256043
    VIRIN: 220301-A-YP620-448
    Resolution: 1599x1200
    Size: 261.75 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Chaplains visit JTAGS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1st Space Brigade&rsquo;s multi-component unit ministry team supports readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    SMDC
    JTAGS
    1st Space Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT