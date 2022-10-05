Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers from Charlie Company, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team engaged in urban conflict exercises practicing entrance into buildings occupied by an opposing force. Solders from the 2-116th CAB were completing exercises prior to deployment in support Operation Spartan Shield.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 11:57 Photo ID: 7255992 VIRIN: 220606-Z-XK920-0301 Resolution: 3794x2529 Size: 5.87 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Urban Warfare [Image 20 of 20], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.