    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Urban Warfare [Image 20 of 20]

    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Urban Warfare

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers from Charlie Company, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team engaged in urban conflict exercises practicing entrance into buildings occupied by an opposing force. Solders from the 2-116th CAB were completing exercises prior to deployment in support Operation Spartan Shield.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 11:57
    Photo ID: 7255992
    VIRIN: 220606-Z-XK920-0301
    Resolution: 3794x2529
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Urban Warfare [Image 20 of 20], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Urban Warfare
    Infantry
    Idaho Army National Guard
    U.S.Army
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    Operation Spartan Shield

