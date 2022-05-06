220605-N-DN159-1006 IONIAN SEA (June 5, 2022) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Johnathan George, from Houston, prepares a cake in remembrance of the Battle of Midway aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)
