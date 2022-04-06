220604-N-GP384-1111 IONIAN SEA (June 4, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Apprentice Teo Bee, from Utica, New York, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, serves himself food on the aft mess decks of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 4, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 09:14 Photo ID: 7255522 VIRIN: 220604-N-GP384-1111 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 801.08 KB Location: IONIAN SEA