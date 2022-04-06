220604-N-GP384-1102 IONIAN SEA (June 4, 2022) Airman Cayleb Reed, from Galatia, Illinois, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, serves himself food on the aft mess decks of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 4, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

