KADENA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) Official Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa command master chief portrait of Command Master Chief Michael Chadwell. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 02:01
|Photo ID:
|7254933
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-QY759-0001
|Resolution:
|5244x6555
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Command Triad, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
