Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II Flyover

U.S. Marine Corps pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, flies a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during a celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, off the coast of Darwin, NT, Australia, June 3, 2022. The Marines and Australian Defence Force flew Ospreys and Australian Army 22 Airbus Tiger attack helicopters in a formation over the city of Darwin to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

