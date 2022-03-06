Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II Flyover

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, a flight line mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 reinforced, prepares Royal Australian Navy Seaman Macy McGrath, attached to HMAS Coonawarra, during a celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, off the coast of Darwin, NT, Australia, June 3, 2022. The Marines and Australian Defence Force flew U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys and Australian Army 22 Airbus Tiger attack helicopters in a formation over the city of Darwin to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

