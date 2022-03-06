Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II Flyover [Image 1 of 3]

    Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II Flyover

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Royal Australian Navy Seaman Macy McGrath, attached to HMAS Coonawarra, flies on a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during a celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, off the coast of Darwin, NT, Australia, June 3, 2022. The Marines and Australian Defence Force flew Ospreys and Australian Army 22 Airbus Tiger attack helicopters in a formation over the city of Darwin to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 01:06
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
