Airman Jaramillo, security forces squadron, 105th Airlift Wing reads book to student in Gidney Academy Memorial School June 05, 2022. Six airmen participated in the first annual Read Leader Event since the emergence of coronavirus.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 18:38
|Photo ID:
|7254721
|VIRIN:
|220605-F-MM061-222
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|NEWBURGH, NY, US
This work, Airman Surprises daughter at school [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Terrence Clyburn, identified by DVIDS
