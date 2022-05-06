Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman Surprises daughter at school [Image 1 of 2]

    Airman Surprises daughter at school

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Terrence Clyburn 

    105th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Jaramillo, security forces squadron, 105th Airlift Wing reads book to student in Gidney Academy Memorial School June 05, 2022. Six airmen participated in the first annual Read Leader Event since the emergence of coronavirus.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 18:38
    Photo ID: 7254721
    VIRIN: 220605-F-MM061-222
    Resolution: 640x427
    Size: 0 B
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Surprises daughter at school [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Terrence Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

