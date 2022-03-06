Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts formation sailing with Carrier Strike Group 5, Republic of Korea Navy

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts formation sailing with Carrier Strike Group 5, Republic of Korea Navy

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Cotter 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220604-N-IR734-1044 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), along with Carrier Strike Group 5 and Republic of Korea Navy ships, steams in formation during Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022. Carrier Strike Group Exercise is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy. This exercise allows our navies to refine operations and engagement to strengthen future cooperation while supporting the alliance that remains vital to the security interests of both nations and to stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 17:38
    Photo ID: 7254602
    VIRIN: 220604-N-IR734-1044
    Resolution: 3472x2086
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts formation sailing with Carrier Strike Group 5, Republic of Korea Navy [Image 29 of 29], by PO1 Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    ROKFLT
    CONAC

