220604-N-IR734-1044 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), along with Carrier Strike Group 5 and Republic of Korea Navy ships, steams in formation during Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022. Carrier Strike Group Exercise is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy. This exercise allows our navies to refine operations and engagement to strengthen future cooperation while supporting the alliance that remains vital to the security interests of both nations and to stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 17:38 Photo ID: 7254602 VIRIN: 220604-N-IR734-1044 Resolution: 3472x2086 Size: 1.36 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts formation sailing with Carrier Strike Group 5, Republic of Korea Navy [Image 29 of 29], by PO1 Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.