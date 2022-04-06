Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 17 of 17]

    149th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    192nd Wing

    The 149th Fighter Squadron, Virginia Air National Guard, welcomes Lt. Col. Lawrence Dietrich as the new commander during a change of command ceremony June 4, 2020, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Dietrich took command of the unit from William J. Shnowske who had served as the commander since August 8, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 15:41
    Photo ID: 7254456
    VIRIN: 220604-Z-MQ826-0398
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 37.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    This work, 149th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    149th FS
    Bryan Myhr
    192nd Wing
    192 WG

