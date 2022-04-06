149th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

The 149th Fighter Squadron, Virginia Air National Guard, welcomes Lt. Col. Lawrence Dietrich as the new commander during a change of command ceremony June 4, 2020, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Dietrich took command of the unit from William J. Shnowske who had served as the commander since August 8, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

