149th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

The 149th Fighter Squadron, Virginia Air National Guard, welcomes Lt. Col. Lawrence Dietrich as the new commander during a change of command ceremony June 4, 2020, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Dietrich took command of the unit from William J. Shnowske who had served as the commander since August 8, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 15:41
|Photo ID:
|7254455
|VIRIN:
|220604-Z-MQ826-0400
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|37.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
