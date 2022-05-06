220605-N-FV745-1027 STOCKHOLM (June 5, 2022) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) departs Stadsgården Harbor, Stockholm during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 5, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 13:14 Photo ID: 7254172 VIRIN: 220605-N-FV745-1027 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19.72 MB Location: SE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ships Depart Stockholm [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.