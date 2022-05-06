220605-N-FV745-1027 STOCKHOLM (June 5, 2022) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) departs Stadsgården Harbor, Stockholm during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 5, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 13:14
|Photo ID:
|7254172
|VIRIN:
|220605-N-FV745-1027
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.72 MB
|Location:
|SE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ships Depart Stockholm [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT