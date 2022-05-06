Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ships Depart Stockholm [Image 1 of 3]

    Ships Depart Stockholm

    STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel James Lanari 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    220605-N-FV745-1011 STOCKHOLM (June 5, 2022) Service members of the Swedish Home Guard pose for a photo in front of the Daring-class air-defense destroyer HMS Defender (D 36) at Cruise Pirs Frihamn Stockholm during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 5, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 13:13
    Photo ID: 7254170
    VIRIN: 220605-N-FV745-1011
    Resolution: 6501x4334
    Size: 15.97 MB
    Location: STOCKHOLM, SE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ships Depart Stockholm [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ships Depart Stockholm
    Ships Depart Stockholm
    Ships Depart Stockholm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Interoperability
    BALTOPS
    Daniel James Lanari
    BALTOPS22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT